The Legend Returns: Jack Wilshere Agrees to Take Charge of Luton Town

Can he turn the team’s fortunes around?

Just two seasons ago, Luton Town were competing in the Premier League, but after being relegated from the Championship last season, they now find themselves in League One. The club’s management decided to make a change at the helm and have turned to a familiar football icon.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has agreed to become Luton Town’s new head coach. He is expected to begin his duties in the coming days.

Wilshere began his coaching career in Arsenal’s youth academy and last season managed Norwich City.

Luton are currently competing in League One, the third tier of English football. After 11 matches, they sit 11th in the table with 16 points—just five points shy of the play-off zone.

Reminder: Manchester United is no longer considering Thomas Tuchel as a potential replacement for Rúben Amorim if the Portuguese coach leaves his post mid-season.