The leader of Arsenal reacted to the victory over Liverpool

On February 4th, in the 23rd round of the Premier League, Arsenal defeated Liverpool 3-1, narrowing the gap to "the Reds" to two points. One of the goals in this match was scored by Arsenal's forward Bukayo Saka, who commented on the match on his Instagram account:

"This is for all of us! Enjoy it, Gunners, we keep going!"

In the match against Liverpool, the winger played for 79 minutes. It is reported that the player suffered an ankle injury, which led to his substitution.

The goal against Liverpool was Saka's 24th scoring action this season. In Premier League matches, the 22-year-old forward scored eight goals and provided eight assists.

In the Champions League, he contributed with seven scoring actions: three goals and four assists. Additionally, he recorded one more assist in the match for the Community Shield.

Saka's contract with Arsenal is valid until the summer of 2027, and Transfermarkt values him at 120 million euros.