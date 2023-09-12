RU RU NG NG
Main News The Italian national team defeated Ukraine at San Siro

The Italian national team defeated Ukraine at San Siro

Football news Today, 16:43
The Italian national team defeated Ukraine at San Siro Photo: https://twitter.com/Azzurri

The Italian national team hosted Ukraine at San Siro as part of the sixth UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying.

Italy started with a starting attack on the goal of the national team of Ukraine. Already in the 12th minute, the hosts opened the scoring. Davide Frattesi scored a goal. After 17 minutes, the Italian footballer scored a double. After scoring two goals, Italy calmed down a bit and gave the ball to the Ukrainians. Ukraine took advantage of this and reduced the gap already in the first half. Andriy Yarmolenko scored in the 41st minute.

Italy started the second half again with incredible pressure on the goal of Ukraine. And again they created a dangerous moment, but the Italians forgave the guests. After a shot by Manuel Locatelli, the ball hit the crossbar.

Italy was able to maintain a minimal advantage without any problems and won 2:1. After four matches, Italy scores seven points and enters the second step. Ukraine has the same number of points, but in additional indicators they are inferior to the Italians.

UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying

  • Italy - Ukraine 2:1
  • Israel - Belarus - 1:0
  • Spain - Cyprus 6:0
  • Malta - North Macedonia - 0:2
  • Norway - Georgia - 2:1
  • Belgium - Estonia - 5:0
  • Switzerland - Andorra - 3:0
  • Sweden - Austria - 0:3
