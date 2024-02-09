The head coach of Liverpool assessed the condition of the team's key midfielder

Liverpool's head coach, Jürgen Klopp, assessed the injury of midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

During the pre-match press conference, the German tactician expressed hope that the Spanish midfielder would still feature in this season's matches. According to Klopp, Thiago looked fantastic in training, but suffered another muscular injury.

It's worth noting that the player came on as a substitute in the match against Arsenal, marking his return to the pitch after a ten-month recovery from a thigh injury. However, after the game, he complained of discomfort, and a muscular injury was diagnosed. It remains unknown how much time Thiago will miss.

It is reasonable to mention that Liverpool announced the signing of a long-term contract with the player on September 18, 2020. The transfer fee amounted to £20 million plus potential bonuses of £5 million. On September 20, the player made his debut for the new club, coming on as a substitute in the away match against Chelsea in the English Premier League.