RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The head coach of Liverpool assessed the condition of the team's key midfielder

The head coach of Liverpool assessed the condition of the team's key midfielder

Football news Today, 11:49
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The head coach of Liverpool assessed the condition of the team's key midfielder The head coach of Liverpool assessed the condition of the team's key midfielder

Liverpool's head coach, Jürgen Klopp, assessed the injury of midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

During the pre-match press conference, the German tactician expressed hope that the Spanish midfielder would still feature in this season's matches. According to Klopp, Thiago looked fantastic in training, but suffered another muscular injury.

It's worth noting that the player came on as a substitute in the match against Arsenal, marking his return to the pitch after a ten-month recovery from a thigh injury. However, after the game, he complained of discomfort, and a muscular injury was diagnosed. It remains unknown how much time Thiago will miss.

It is reasonable to mention that Liverpool announced the signing of a long-term contract with the player on September 18, 2020. The transfer fee amounted to £20 million plus potential bonuses of £5 million. On September 20, the player made his debut for the new club, coming on as a substitute in the away match against Chelsea in the English Premier League.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Premier League England
Popular news
Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions Football news Today, 16:16 Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions
French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships Biathlon News Today, 13:36 French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships
In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi Football news Today, 12:40 In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi
Top-3 highest paid Asian player in 2023 Golf News Today, 12:00 Top-3 highest paid Asian player in 2023
Top-5 highest paid African player in 2023 Football news Today, 10:31 Top-5 highest paid African player in 2023
Jordan vs Qatar Prediction for the final match by fans Football news Today, 09:58 Jordan vs Qatar Prediction for the final match by fans
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 No italian coaches in Barcelona, and de Jong will be shown the door. Daily Digest for February 9 Football news Today, 16:57 The manager of Liverpool expressed opposition to the concept of a blue card in football Football news Today, 16:16 Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions Basketball news Today, 15:52 The basketball player from Denver maintains his leadership in the race for the MVP title Motorsport News Today, 15:23 The schedule of the Formula 1 pre-season test schedule is now known Football news Today, 14:55 Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel NFL News Today, 14:13 For the first time in history, an NFL game will be held at the Real Madrid stadium Football news Today, 14:10 Beşiktaş completed their second transfer of the day Football news Today, 13:45 Benzema has restored his Instagram account, but not without some cleanup Biathlon News Today, 13:36 French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships
Sport Predictions
Football Today Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Alavés vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Eintracht Frankfurt and Bochum prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Carlisle vs Portsmouth prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024