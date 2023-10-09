RU RU NG NG
The head coach of Bayern Munich is dissatisfied with the German football Federation

Football news Today, 16:21
Thomas Tuchel stated at a press conference that he is unhappy with the decision of the German Football Federation regarding friendly matches.

Bayern Munich's head coach expressed his disapproval of the fact that the German national team will be playing matches overseas. He was also puzzled as to why Germany would be playing away matches when they are set to host the European Championship in less than a year.

"I don't know if I would be interested in playing against Mexico in America before a tournament that is taking place in Germany. I don't know if anyone can explain it to me in a way that I understand. I don't know who decided this. There's a difference between a tight schedule and everything that happens away from home and in different time zones. This is the limit. No coach in the world at this level will say otherwise," Tuchel told reporters.

It's worth noting that the German national team will play their first two matches under the guidance of Julian Nagelsmann. On Saturday, October 14, they will face the United States, followed by a match against Mexico on October 17.

