The Hammers ramp up their firepower! Official: Mateus Fernandes joins West Ham

The Portuguese midfielder joins his new team.

A meteoric rise in the young player's career.

Details: Today, West Ham's official X account announced the signing of 21-year-old Southampton midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

Reports indicate the deal is worth an impressive €44 million, with the contract length to be revealed later.

Mateus Fernandes is a product of Sporting Lisbon's academy. He moved to Southampton last summer for €15 million. In the past season, Fernandes featured in 42 matches, netting 3 goals and providing 6 assists. According to Transfermarkt, the Portuguese midfielder is valued at €15 million.

West Ham United is delighted to announce the signing of Portuguese midfielder Mateus Fernandes ✍️ — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 29, 2025

