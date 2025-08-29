RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news The Hammers ramp up their firepower! Official: Mateus Fernandes joins West Ham

The Hammers ramp up their firepower! Official: Mateus Fernandes joins West Ham

The Portuguese midfielder joins his new team.
Football news Today, 05:45
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Official: Mateus Fernandes joins West Ham https://x.com/WestHam

A meteoric rise in the young player's career.

Details: Today, West Ham's official X account announced the signing of 21-year-old Southampton midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

Reports indicate the deal is worth an impressive €44 million, with the contract length to be revealed later.

Mateus Fernandes is a product of Sporting Lisbon's academy. He moved to Southampton last summer for €15 million. In the past season, Fernandes featured in 42 matches, netting 3 goals and providing 6 assists. According to Transfermarkt, the Portuguese midfielder is valued at €15 million.

Reminder: No one's playing it small! Aston Villa has made an official inquiry for Lucas Paquetá

Related teams and leagues
West Ham West Ham Schedule West Ham News West Ham Transfers
Southampton Southampton Schedule Southampton News Southampton Transfers
Related Team News
Lucas Paqueta vs. Moses Caicedo Football news Yesterday, 11:23 No one is playing small! Aston Villa submit official bid for Lucas Paquetá
Patience is running thin. West Ham starts searching for Potter's replacement Football news Yesterday, 08:11 Patience is running thin. West Ham starts searching for Potter's replacement
Sungtu Magassa in the Monaco lineup Football news 26 aug 2025, 06:49 The Hammers strike the anvil! Soungoutou Magassa on the verge of joining West Ham
Football news 26 aug 2025, 03:10 Tottenham and Aston Villa continue to monitor Paquetá
West Ham refused to sell their star player to rivals Football news 25 aug 2025, 14:01 West Ham refused to sell their star player to rivals
A nightmare start. West Ham rewrite club's negative record in England's top flight Football news 22 aug 2025, 16:57 A nightmare start. West Ham rewrite club's negative record in England's top flight
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores