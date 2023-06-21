The German national team continued its streak without victories.

Yesterday, the hosts of the upcoming Euro-2024 lost in a friendly match against Colombia in Gelsenkirchen with a score of 0:2.

This is the fourth match in a row, in which the Germans failed to win.

Prior to that the German national team had lost to Belgium, played in a draw with Ukraine and lost to Poland.

The last time the German national team celebrated the victory in a friendly with Peru (2-0) on March 26.