The frugal option: Real Madrid will not expend a substantial sum for Kepa

"Real" is prepared to disburse no more than 20 million euros for Kepa Arrizabalaga, as reported by The Sun. Furthermore, the Madrid club would like to include another goalkeeper, Andriy Lunin, in this transaction.

Recall that Kepa Arrizabalaga will spend the entire 2023/2024 season on loan at "Real." This Spanish goalkeeper was brought in as a contingency after Thibaut Courtois had suffered a severe injury. The Belgian is likely to miss the entire current season. However, the prospects of Andriy Lunin assuming the role of the primary goalkeeper for the Madrid club were not endorsed. He played two matches at the start of the season, after which Kepa took his place between the posts.

Kepa himself would prefer to remain at "Real." Nevertheless, it cannot be said that his performance statistics are awe-inspiring. He conceded 10 goals in 12 matches and recorded five cleansheets.

Earlier, it was disclosed that Rodrigo will sign a new contract with "Real" in the coming days.