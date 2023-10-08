The French national team has updated its application, adding Giroud to the list of goalkeepers

In yesterday's match between AC Milan and Genoa, during the eighth round of Serie A, in the 90+9th minute, the referee sent off Milan's goalkeeper, Menyan. Since Stefano Pioli had used all possible substitutions, Milan's forward and French national team player, Olivier Giroud, took on the role of goalkeeper and began guarding his team's goal.

In that brief period of time when the Frenchman stood between the posts, he managed to make a crucial save, preserving three points for his team and preventing a draw.

The French national team couldn't ignore this situation and, on their Twitter account, posted a statement that they had to make an adjustment to their roster. The photo showed three goalkeepers of the national team along with Olivier Giroud, accompanied by the caption, "So, we had to update the list."

Du coup, on a dû actualiser la liste 😂@_OlivierGiroud_ 🧤😜 pic.twitter.com/rBZX9RwctW — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) October 7, 2023

The French national team is set to play a Euro 2024 qualification match against the Netherlands and a friendly encounter against the Scotland national team in the near future.

Olivier Giroud has represented the national team since 2011, amassing 126 caps and scoring 57 goals. In 2018, he was part of the French national team that became World Cup champions.