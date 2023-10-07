RU RU NG NG
Main News Milan beat Genoa in a match with two goalkeepers sent off

Milan beat Genoa in a match with two goalkeepers sent off

Football news Today, 17:02
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Milan beat Genoa in a match with two goalkeepers sent off Photo: twitter.com/SerieA/ Author unknown

In the eighth round of the Italian Serie A, a match took place between Genoa and Milan. The newcomer to the championship under the guidance of Alberto Gilardino in Genoa hosted Stefano Pioli's Milan.

Before the game, Milan looked like the clear favorite, but in the first half, very little was going right for the guests. The 'Rossoneri' had the advantage, but both teams went into halftime with a score of 0:0.

In the second half, Leao and Pulisic came on the field, and Milan played more interestingly. It's worth noting a headed shot by Leao and an inaccurate attempt from distance by Florenzi. Then, in the 87th minute, the guests finally secured a victory with the winning goal scored by substitute Pulisic. After that, there was a curious episode. Milan's goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, received a red card for a foul outside the penalty area since there were no more substitutions left for the guests. French striker Olivier Giroud took his place in goal and even managed to save Milan from conceding a goal! And just before the final whistle, Genoa's goalkeeper Martinez received his second yellow card.

Genoa - Milan - 0-1

Goal: 0-1 - Pulisic 87.

After this match, Milan has taken the lead in the Serie A standings, while Genoa remains in 15th place.

Related teams and leagues
AC Milan Genoa Serie A Italy
Popular news
The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea Football news Today, 15:57 The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea
Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford Football news Today, 15:23 Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford
PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match Football news Today, 11:22 PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match
Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga Football news Today, 10:10 Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga
The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL Football news Today, 09:28 The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL
The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84 Football news Yesterday, 14:12 The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:13 After their victory over Reims, Monaco remains the leader in Ligue 1 Football news Today, 17:02 Milan beat Genoa in a match with two goalkeepers sent off Football news Today, 15:58 Gareth Southgate has conveyed his perspective on the matter of VAR and its influence Football news Today, 15:57 The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea Football news Today, 15:23 Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford Football news Today, 15:17 Ten Hag elucidated the significance of the comeback in the match against Brentford for Man United Football news Today, 15:03 A French journalist strongly criticized Kylian Mbappé Football news Today, 14:43 Chelsea scored four goals in an away match for the first time since April 2022 Football news Today, 14:32 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results Football news Today, 14:26 Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest played out a goalless draw
Sport Predictions
Football 08 oct 2023 Monza vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Lazio vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Bayern Munich vs Freiburg prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Cagliari vs Roma prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Granada vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023