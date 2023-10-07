Milan beat Genoa in a match with two goalkeepers sent off

In the eighth round of the Italian Serie A, a match took place between Genoa and Milan. The newcomer to the championship under the guidance of Alberto Gilardino in Genoa hosted Stefano Pioli's Milan.

Before the game, Milan looked like the clear favorite, but in the first half, very little was going right for the guests. The 'Rossoneri' had the advantage, but both teams went into halftime with a score of 0:0.

In the second half, Leao and Pulisic came on the field, and Milan played more interestingly. It's worth noting a headed shot by Leao and an inaccurate attempt from distance by Florenzi. Then, in the 87th minute, the guests finally secured a victory with the winning goal scored by substitute Pulisic. After that, there was a curious episode. Milan's goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, received a red card for a foul outside the penalty area since there were no more substitutions left for the guests. French striker Olivier Giroud took his place in goal and even managed to save Milan from conceding a goal! And just before the final whistle, Genoa's goalkeeper Martinez received his second yellow card.

Genoa - Milan - 0-1

Goal: 0-1 - Pulisic 87.

After this match, Milan has taken the lead in the Serie A standings, while Genoa remains in 15th place.