The Newcastle striker, Callum Wilson, will be unable to assist his team for an extended period.

According to Sky Sports, the English national team forward will require surgery due to a pectoral muscle injury. The 31-year-old forward faces up to a 12-week absence from football.

In the current season, the seasoned Wilson has scored eight goals and provided one assist in 22 matches across all competitions. On average, he requires 152 minutes per goal.

Earlier, British media speculated about Chelsea's interest in the forward's services. The aristocrats were reportedly willing to pay Newcastle over 20 million euros for the player.

Newcastle currently occupies seventh place in the Premier League standings. On February 17th, Eddie Howe's team will face Bournemouth.