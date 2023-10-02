The former president of Manchester City and English football legend has passed away at the age of 79

On October 2, it was announced that 79-year-old Francis Lee had passed away.

Lee was a former forward (1967-1974) and president of Manchester City (1994-1998). During his time with the Citizens, Francis played 249 matches, scoring 112 goals, and won the FA Cup (1969), League Cup (1970), Cup Winners' Cup (1970), and the FA Charity Shield twice (1968, 1972).

Lee also earned 27 caps for the England national team, scoring 10 goals. In 2010, he was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame.

It's worth noting that on September 30, Manchester City lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 7th round of the Premier League.