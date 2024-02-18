The former leader of Crystal Palace could make a return to the Premier League

Former Crystal Palace leader Wilfried Zaha, who currently plays in Turkey, could make a return to the Premier League this summer. This was reported by TalkSport.

According to the source, the Galatasaray winger may return to the Premier League in the summer. It is noted that such an opportunity was already available to the 31-year-old Ivorian player during the winter transfer window, but he decided to finish the season in Turkey. In January, West Ham and Aston Villa showed interest in him.

It is worth recalling that Zaha joined Galatasaray as a free agent, refusing to extend his contract with Crystal Palace, for whom he played 458 matches.

This season, the winger has scored 10 goals and provided 5 assists in 31 games. According to Transfermarkt, his estimated value is 17 million euros, and the Ivorian's contract with Galatasaray is valid until the summer of 2026.