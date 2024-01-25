The former IBU president received a lifetime ban and a fine. He had been suspected of bribery

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) has permanently suspended former president Anders Besseberg from holding any positions within the organization, as reported by VG.

Besseberg, who led the IBU for 25 years, was accused by an independent external review commission of the International Federation of aiding and protecting the interests of Russia, particularly in the context of anti-doping. It is also noted that he received bribes from representatives of this country.

The crimes were committed from 2009 to 2018, leading to Besseberg and IBU Secretary General Nicole Resch resigning after the initiation of a criminal investigation. Consequently, the IBU decided to impose a lifetime ban on Besseberg and a fine of 100,000 euros.

"We have come to the conclusion that Besseberg should be permanently removed from office and activity and fined 100,000 euros. We have also filed a request for a reprimand," said Greg McKenna, the head of the IBU Integrity Unit.

It is further stated that the case will be considered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne.