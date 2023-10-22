The format of the FA Cup may change

The Football Association in England is considering the possibility of changing the format of the FA Cup as part of a calendar reform. This information is reported by the BBC.

This is in response to UEFA's decision to expand European cup competitions.

According to the source, the FA intends to abolish replays in the case of drawn matches in the third and fourth rounds of the FA Cup.

They are also planning to reduce the semi-final stage to a single match, and the fifth-round games may be scheduled for weekends.

It's worth noting that these potential changes may only come into effect from the 2025/26 season due to existing contracts for television rights.

The FA Cup is the oldest football tournament in the world.