The format of the FA Cup may change
Football news Today, 10:54
Photo: isport.ua/ Author unknown
The Football Association in England is considering the possibility of changing the format of the FA Cup as part of a calendar reform. This information is reported by the BBC.
This is in response to UEFA's decision to expand European cup competitions.
According to the source, the FA intends to abolish replays in the case of drawn matches in the third and fourth rounds of the FA Cup.
They are also planning to reduce the semi-final stage to a single match, and the fifth-round games may be scheduled for weekends.
It's worth noting that these potential changes may only come into effect from the 2025/26 season due to existing contracts for television rights.
The FA Cup is the oldest football tournament in the world.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 16:52 Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round
Football news 20 oct 2023, 23:23 The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000
Football news 20 oct 2023, 23:07 Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season
Hockey news 20 oct 2023, 17:43 Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview
Football news 20 oct 2023, 16:26 German Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder
Football news 20 oct 2023, 16:09 Al-Hilal narrowly defeated Al-Khaleej without Neymar
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:01 Camavinga is opening a fashion store in the center of Madrid Boxing News Today, 12:33 HIGHLIGHTS. Linares lost to Catterall and announced his retirement Hockey news Today, 12:12 Detroit - Calgary, Anaheim - Boston. NHL game day preview Football news Today, 11:40 Liverpool will try to sign Musiala Football news Today, 10:54 The format of the FA Cup may change Football news Today, 10:18 A young talent might move to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 09:33 VIDEO. Mourinho was sent off in the match against Monza for trolling Football news Today, 09:00 Tottenham Hotspur – Fulham kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:31 Manchester United's star believes that the Arsenal manager made a mistake in choosing the goalkeeper Football news Today, 07:47 Another Premier League player may move to a club from Saudi Arabia
Sport Predictions
Football Today Lyon vs Clermont prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Milan vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Athletic prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Tottenham vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Valencia vs Cadiz predictios and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Norwich vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023