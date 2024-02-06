"The football GOAT." LeBron James commented on Messi's arrival in the USA

The basketball player from the Los Angeles Lakers gave his comment on Lionel Messi's move to the USA.

In a statement to Sportskeeda, the American expressed that Messi's transition to MLS will embellish sports in the USA and change the game for them.

"Seeing the football GOAT, Lionel Messi, grace the MLS with his greatness changes the game for us. His arrival not only elevates the league but also inspires a new generation of football fans in our country," said James.

He added that unprecedented dedication to the craft, work ethic, and talent are required to achieve accomplishments like Lionel Messi's. LeBron feels nothing but respect and admiration for the Argentine and wished him all the best.

It's worth noting that on July 15, 2023, Lionel Messi was officially presented as a player for Inter Miami CF. Messi joined Inter Miami as a free agent, signing a two-season contract with the club until the summer of 2025. On July 22, 2023, Messi made his debut for his new team in a match of the League Cup in Florida.