The fifth in the dynasty: 16-year-old brother of Archie Gray continues remarkable tradition

Yesterday, Leeds thrashed Stoke City 6-0 and returned to the English Premier League, but this wasn't the only noteworthy event of the match.

Details: In the 86th minute of the match, 16-year-old central forward Harry Gray made his debut for Leeds. He is the younger brother of Archie Gray, whom Leeds sold to Tottenham last summer for 41.2 million euros.

This footballer became the fifth player from an entire dynasty to debut for Leeds.

Besides Archie Gray, his father Andy, grandfather Frank, and cousin Eddie have also played for Leeds.

Reminder: Besides Leeds, yesterday Burnley also secured promotion.