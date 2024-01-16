The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory

The FA Cup replay matches took place on Tuesday, January 16. Ten other teams were determining who would advance to the next round.

Bristol City vs West Ham - 1:0

A single goal in the third minute determined the fate of this match. Conway put Bristol ahead and, as a result, brought a sensational victory to the team from the Premier League. In the 51st minute, West Ham was left in the minority, which also made the Hammers' task very difficult. Bristol won and moved on.

Wolverhampton vs Brentford - 3:2

The visitors opened the scoring in the 13th minute and took the lead. Towards the end of the first half, the hosts got back into the game. The teams went into the break with the score tied 1-1. The second half started with a quick goal from Brentford. In the 72nd minute, the Wolves were able to score a second goal and take the game to overtime. Wolverhampton snatched the victory with a goal in the 105th minute by Cunha. Thanks to this goal, the hosts made it to the fourth round of the FA Cup

Bolton vs Luton - 1:2

The hosts opened the scoring in the 11th minute of the match, but Luton scored four minutes later. After the break, the visitors scored a quick goal in the 57th minute. Luton maintained this advantage and advanced to the next round.

Birmingham vs Hull - 2:1

A quick goal from the visitors didn't help them win. Birmingham's two goals after the break ensured that the hosts advanced to the fourth round.

Eastleigh vs Newport 1:3

Newport scored first in the third minute, before Eastleigh restored parity in the 48th minute. Goals in the 60th and 79th minutes proved decisive. Newport won 3-1 and moved on.

We would like to remind you that the draw for the fourth stage of the FA Cup has already taken place.