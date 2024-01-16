RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory

The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory

Football news Today, 17:14
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory

The FA Cup replay matches took place on Tuesday, January 16. Ten other teams were determining who would advance to the next round.

Bristol City vs West Ham - 1:0

A single goal in the third minute determined the fate of this match. Conway put Bristol ahead and, as a result, brought a sensational victory to the team from the Premier League. In the 51st minute, West Ham was left in the minority, which also made the Hammers' task very difficult. Bristol won and moved on.

Wolverhampton vs Brentford - 3:2

The visitors opened the scoring in the 13th minute and took the lead. Towards the end of the first half, the hosts got back into the game. The teams went into the break with the score tied 1-1. The second half started with a quick goal from Brentford. In the 72nd minute, the Wolves were able to score a second goal and take the game to overtime. Wolverhampton snatched the victory with a goal in the 105th minute by Cunha. Thanks to this goal, the hosts made it to the fourth round of the FA Cup

Bolton vs Luton - 1:2

The hosts opened the scoring in the 11th minute of the match, but Luton scored four minutes later. After the break, the visitors scored a quick goal in the 57th minute. Luton maintained this advantage and advanced to the next round.

Birmingham vs Hull - 2:1

A quick goal from the visitors didn't help them win. Birmingham's two goals after the break ensured that the hosts advanced to the fourth round.

Eastleigh vs Newport 1:3

Newport scored first in the third minute, before Eastleigh restored parity in the 48th minute. Goals in the 60th and 79th minutes proved decisive. Newport won 3-1 and moved on.

We would like to remind you that the draw for the fourth stage of the FA Cup has already taken place.

Related teams and leagues
FA Cup England
Popular news
Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace
Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named
A fantastic result: Namibia wins for the first time in AFCON history Football news Today, 14:47 A fantastic result: Namibia wins for the first time in AFCON history
Ivory Coast vs Nigeria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 14:03 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news
Is it a penalty? The referee's decision at 90th+ min decided the result of the AFCON 2023 match Football news Today, 11:44 Is it a penalty? The referee's decision at 90th+ min decided the result of the AFCON 2023 match
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 10:31 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
More news
Best Betting Sites
1xBet 1xBet Promo Code Visit site 1Win 1win Promo Code Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:21 Iga Swiatek commented on her victory over Kenin at the start of the Australian Open 2024 Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory Football news Today, 17:04 Roma sacked Mourinho; Benzema will not join Manchester United. Top transfer news for January 16 Football news Today, 16:58 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:53 Mali confidently defeated South Africa in the AFCON match Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Boxing News Today, 16:08 Joshua - Ngannou: it is known whether a rematch between boxers is possible Football news Today, 15:50 Another injury. Bayern has lost a key defender for an indefinite period Football news Today, 15:44 A Tottenham defender is moving to Brentford on a loan agreement
Best bonuses
All
Betway Sign Up Bonus Receive
Paddy Power Sign Up Offer & Promo Code Receive Paddy Power
William Hill Bonus Drop Receive William Hill
Betfair Promo Codes and Sign Up Offer Receive Betfair
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Tajikistan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Morocco vs Tanzania prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024