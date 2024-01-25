EuroLeague, regular season: Schedule and Matchday Results, Standings
Basketball news Today, 10:02
EuroLeague, regular season: Schedule and Matchday Results, Standings
On Thursday, January 25, the 23rd round of the regular season of the EuroLeague basketball championship will kick off. Five matches will be played on this game day.
Dailysports has prepared the results of today's matches for you. Please note that the start time for all games is provided in Central European Time.
EuroLeague, Regular Season, Results for January 25
- 18:45 Fenerbahçe Turkey – Virtus Italy
- 20:00 Alba Germany – Crvena Zvezda Serbia
- 20:05 Maccabi Tel Aviv Israel – Panathinaikos Greece
- 20:30 Bayern Germany – ASVEL Villeurbanne France
- 20:45 Real Spain – Olympiacos Greece
Table of the EuroLeague Regular Season Standings
