EuroLeague, regular season: Schedule and Matchday Results, Standings

On Thursday, January 25, the 23rd round of the regular season of the EuroLeague basketball championship will kick off. Five matches will be played on this game day.

Dailysports has prepared the results of today's matches for you. Please note that the start time for all games is provided in Central European Time.

EuroLeague, Regular Season, Results for January 25

18:45 Fenerbahçe Turkey – Virtus Italy

20:00 Alba Germany – Crvena Zvezda Serbia

20:05 Maccabi Tel Aviv Israel – Panathinaikos Greece

20:30 Bayern Germany – ASVEL Villeurbanne France

20:45 Real Spain – Olympiacos Greece

Table of the EuroLeague Regular Season Standings