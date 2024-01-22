RU RU NG NG KE KE
The end of a career? Dorothea Wierer has shared her future plans

Biathlon News Today, 13:24
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Italian biathlete Dorothea Wierer has shared her plans for the future, intriguing her fans, as reported by Corriere dello Sport.

In recent months, there has been speculation about the future of the Italian athlete, a topic of significant interest in the biathlon world. The 33-year-old biathlete decided to unveil the mystery and revealed that she has already made a decision about her future, but fans will have to wait a little longer for details.

"Honestly, I realized how beautiful life is outside of sports. Everything was new for me, and I understand all those who, after finishing their careers, say they will never return," Wierer stated.

Currently, she is working on getting in shape for the upcoming World Championships in February. According to her, it's better to focus on the present, and then we'll see what happens next.

"I have made a decision about the future. Only my husband and I know about it. I made the decision a few weeks ago when I was on vacation. At the end of the season, I will tell everything, but for now, I'm not revealing anything," added the Italian.

Dorothea Wierer is an Olympic medalist, three-time world champion, World Championships medalist, and winner of two Overall Crystal Globes in the biathlon World Cup for the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 seasons.

