The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team

According to the representative of the Egyptian national team delegation, Mohamed Morad, the country's Football Association resorted to a ritual by sacrificing a cow in hopes of bringing luck to the Africa Cup of Nations 2023.

As per the team representative, the federation slaughtered the cow and distributed the meat to those in need in Cairo.

It's worth noting that Egypt will face the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday, January 28.

The team will be without their captain, Mohamed Salah, due to injury, but there is a possibility of his return in subsequent stages of the tournament if the team advances. Egypt has yet to win a match in the current tournament, drawing all three group stage games.

Interestingly, Egypt has employed similar methods before. Players of the national team sacrificed a calf during training sessions before winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2008 in Ghana.