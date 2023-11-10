The details regarding the prize fund for the Biathlon World Cup in the 2023-24 season are currently

In the forthcoming biathlon season of 2023-2024, the prize fund is slated to surpass five million euros, as disclosed by the International Biathlon Union (IBU).

For the World Cup, a sum of 5,300,500 million euros will be contested, while the World Championships will feature a prize fund of 1,570,900 million euros. Consequently, the total prize fund for the biathlon season 2023-24 will amount to 9,174,450 million euros. This sum encompasses the European Championship fund, IBU Cup, Summer World Championships, as well as rewards for overall and individual standings in the World Cup.

It is worth noting that in the previous season, the prize fund totaled 8.8 million euros. The current season is set to commence on November 25.

In related news, French biathletes Julia Simon and Fabien Claude will participate in the 20th biathlon tournament WTC Christmas Race. The tournament will take place on December 28 at the "Feltins-Arena" in Germany.

Simon and Claude clinched victory in the Christmas Race last year. Simon, in the previous season, secured the overall World Cup title.