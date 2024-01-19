RU RU NG NG KE KE
The defender of Bayern Munich has rejoined the full training group

Football news Today, 13:02
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Photo: https://twitter.com/MunichFanpage

The central defender of Bayern Munich, de Ligt, has returned to training with the team, as reported by Sky Sport Germany.

According to sources, the Dutch player is preparing for the upcoming Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen, scheduled for January 21. However, the final decision will be made on Saturday, January 20. It was reported a few days ago that De Ligt had once again found himself in the infirmary. The player sustained an injury during training in Portugal, and medical examinations revealed damage to his left knee.

It's worth noting that De Ligt had only recently resumed training after recovering from a medial collateral ligament injury in his knee. In the current season, the Dutch footballer has played 12 matches for Bayern in all competitions, scoring one goal.

Thomas Tuchel's team currently holds the second position in the Bundesliga table, trailing Bayer by four points. On January 21, Bayern Munich will face Werder Bremen.

