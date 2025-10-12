The decision is made. Barcelona have settled Rashford's future

ES ES FR FR
The Catalans are ready to seal a permanent transfer for £30 million
Football news Today, 16:25
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Barcelona are set to buy out Marcus Rashford's contract from Manchester United. The Catalan side have been impressed by the English forward's performances and commitment, with Rashford quickly becoming a key figure in the team since his move to Spain.

According to The Sun, any initial doubts about a permanent transfer have been dispelled. The report states that Rashford's move will cost Barça £25 million plus an additional £5 million in bonuses, with United also set to receive a percentage of any future sale.

To recap, the 27-year-old Rashford, currently on loan, has scored 3 goals and provided 5 assists in ten matches. According to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at 40 million euros.

