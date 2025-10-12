The decision is made. Barcelona have settled Rashford's future

The Catalans are ready to seal a permanent transfer for £30 million

Barcelona are set to buy out Marcus Rashford's contract from Manchester United. The Catalan side have been impressed by the English forward's performances and commitment, with Rashford quickly becoming a key figure in the team since his move to Spain.

According to The Sun, any initial doubts about a permanent transfer have been dispelled. The report states that Rashford's move will cost Barça £25 million plus an additional £5 million in bonuses, with United also set to receive a percentage of any future sale.

To recap, the 27-year-old Rashford, currently on loan, has scored 3 goals and provided 5 assists in ten matches. According to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at 40 million euros.