On October 13th at 18:00 Central European Time, Cape Verde will host Eswatini in the tenth round of World Cup qualifiers. Read on for an in-depth look at both teams and a match prediction.

Match preview

Cape Verde are enjoying a phenomenal season and stand on the brink of a historic achievement—reaching the World Cup for the first time ever. The national team has never qualified for the global stage, but a victory over Eswatini could turn that dream into reality.

After nine rounds, Cape Verde have collected 20 points, losing just once—to Cameroon (1-4)—and drawing twice: a thrilling 3-3 encounter against Libya in round nine and a goalless draw against Angola. Pedro Leitao’s side have also secured six wins with a combined score of 9-1, including a notable victory over group favorites Cameroon (1-0). The team has been defensively solid, tactically astute, and consistently disciplined, showcasing flexibility and adaptability from match to match.

Eswatini, meanwhile, are at the foot of the group table, having picked up just three points from nine games: no wins, three draws, and six defeats.

Nevertheless, Eswatini managed to pull off a surprise by keeping a clean sheet against Cameroon—an outcome that now allows Cape Verde to top the group standings. They also earned draws against Mauritius (3-3) and Angola (2-2). In their other fixtures, Eswatini have scored just once while conceding 11. For Eswatini, this match is a chance to go out with a bang and deliver another unexpected result for African football.

Probable lineups

Cape Verde: Vozinha; Moreira, Lopes, Diney, Fernandes; Pina, Semedo; Monteiro, Arcanjo, Mendes; Livramento

Eswatini: Makhanya; Manana, Gamedze, Shongwe, T. Mkhonta; M. Mkhonto, P. T. Mkhonto, Magagula, Dlamini, Masangane; Figuareido

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last three meetings, Cape Verde have won twice and drawn once

Cape Verde are unbeaten in eight straight matches: five wins and three draws

Eswatini are winless in their last seven: four draws and three losses

Prediction

I believe Cape Verde’s story deserves a happy ending. They have been consistent throughout the qualifiers and have earned their shot at a first-ever World Cup appearance. Expect a bright, attacking display. My prediction: Cape Verde to win with an Asian handicap of (-1.5) at 1.65 odds