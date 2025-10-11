Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.63 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

As part of the 10th round of the African World Cup qualifiers, Tunisia will face Namibia in a highly anticipated clash. The match is set for Monday, October 13, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Let's take a look at a prediction focused on goal scoring in this encounter.

Tunisia

The Tunisian national team is rightfully considered one of Africa's powerhouses, a status reinforced by their commanding performances throughout the current qualifying campaign. Tunisia secured their World Cup berth ahead of schedule, showcasing both high-level play and consistency from start to finish. After nine matches, Tunisia top the group with 25 points, boasting eight wins and just a single draw—which, notably, came against Namibia, their upcoming opponent to round out qualification.

What truly stands out is Tunisia's defensive prowess: they haven't conceded a single goal during the entire cycle, while scoring 19 times themselves. The team is in excellent form, unbeaten in five consecutive official matches. It's worth noting, however, that Tunisia suffered defeats to Egypt and Morocco in friendlies, but in official competitions they have looked rock-solid and supremely confident.

Adding extra intrigue and motivation for the hosts is the memory of their previous home encounter with Namibia, which ended in a shock defeat for Tunisia in the Africa Cup of Nations. This gives the upcoming game an added layer of suspense as the hosts look to settle the score.

Namibia

Namibia put together a respectable World Cup qualification campaign, remaining in contention for a finals spot for much of the process. However, a 1-3 defeat to Liberia in the previous round dealt a serious blow to their hopes. Currently, Namibia sit second in the group with 15 points, just one ahead of Liberia. Even a win in the final match is unlikely to be enough to crack the top four best runners-up, as Namibia are presently only ninth in that ranking.

Nevertheless, the team has shown real character and attacking intent. Namibia's recent matches have been high-scoring affairs—each of their last four games has produced over 2.5 goals, with both teams finding the net in two of those contests.

In head-to-head meetings with Tunisia, Namibia haven’t enjoyed much success: across five games, they have one win and one draw, suffering three defeats. Importantly, though, Namibia have avoided defeat in their last two matches against Tunisia.

Probable lineups

Damen, Valery, Bronn, Talbi, Abdi, Sassi, Laidouni, Mejbri, Saad, Mastouri, Achouri. Namibia: Ndjiiro, Hanamub, Katua, Hambira, Kambiripa, Hotto, Petrus, Stephanus, Livi, Shalulile, Amutenya.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Tunisia have won 5 of their last 7 home matches.

11 of Tunisia’s last 12 home games have seen under 2.5 goals.

Namibia’s last 4 matches have produced over 2.5 goals.

Prediction for Tunisia vs Namibia

Tunisia have already booked their World Cup spot and will play with no pressure, but they’ll surely aim to maintain their stellar defensive record—having not conceded a single goal in this qualifying campaign. Namibia, meanwhile, are mathematically in need of a win, but even three points are unlikely to see them qualify as one of the best runners-up. Recent meetings between these sides have been tight, low-scoring affairs, with Tunisia failing to win either of the last two encounters. All signs point to a cagey, controlled match with a slight edge to Tunisia or a possible draw. My pick for this match is under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.63.