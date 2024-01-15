The date of the fight between Lomachenko and Kambosos has been confirmed

The definitive date for the bout between Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KO) and Australian George Kambosos (21-2, 10 KO) for the vacant IBF lightweight title has been announced.

The fight is scheduled for May 12 in Australia. Lomachenko confirmed this information on his Instagram page.

The IBF title became vacant after Devin Haney moved up to the super lightweight division. Lomachenko's last fight was against Haney in May of the previous year, where he lost by a unanimous decision. Haney successfully defended the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF championship belts.

Kambosos last entered the ring in July, securing a victory over Maxi Hughes by judges' decision.