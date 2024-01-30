RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main News Basketball news

The date for the bout between Garcia and Haney is known

Basketball news Today, 13:05
Steven Perez
The date for the bout between Garcia and Haney is known

The bout in the first super lightweight division between pugilists Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney may transpire in April, as reported by FIGHTHYPE.COM.

Sources indicate that negotiations for this contest have been rekindled, with a potential date set for April 20. It is worth noting that Ryan Garcia's match against Rolando Romero was canceled, but promoter Oscar De La Hoya announced that his protégé would still engage in a bout on April 20.

In their recent encounters, Garcia secured a knockout victory over Oscar Duarte in the eighth round, while Haney triumphed over Regis Prograis by unanimous decision.

The reigning WBC lightweight champion, Shakur Stevenson, has declared his decision to conclude his professional boxing career. The fighter made this announcement on his social media page, formerly Twitter, without revealing the reasons for his choice or the gravity of his intentions.

