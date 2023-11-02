RU RU NG NG
Main News Basketball news The coach of the Spanish national team may join the coaching staff of Milwaukee

The coach of the Spanish national team may join the coaching staff of Milwaukee

Basketball news Yesterday, 14:43
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The coach of the Spanish national team may join the coaching staff of Milwaukee The coach of the Spanish national team may join the coaching staff of Milwaukee

The head coach of the Spanish national basketball team, Sergio Scariolo, may join the coaching staff of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, as reported by SuperBasket.

Scariolo had previously worked with Milwaukee's coach, Griffin, from 2018 to 2021 in the coaching staff of Nick Nurse's Toronto Raptors. Notably, Sergio Scariolo was released from his position as head coach of Virtus Bologna in mid-September. He had been leading the team since 2021.

The reason for his departure was his critical comments about the management's actions during the off-season. When asked about the team's roster, he replied that the office was responsible for player recruitment.

Sergio had coached the Spanish national team from 2009 to 2012 and has been leading it again after his second stint starting in 2015. He is a four-time European champion and a world champion.

It's worth noting that Terry Stotts left his role as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks. He returned to coaching this summer after a two-year hiatus, joining the staff of Adrian Griffin. Stotts served as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers for nine years, leading the team to the play-offs for eight consecutive seasons before leaving in 2021.

Popular news
Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award Football news Today, 01:49 Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award
Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters Tennis news Yesterday, 18:09 Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters
Ajax won their first match since August Football news Yesterday, 17:57 Ajax won their first match since August
An NHL team will forfeit its first-round draft pick Hockey news Yesterday, 17:20 An NHL team will forfeit its first-round draft pick
Harden may make his debut for the Clippers soon Basketball news Yesterday, 16:21 Harden may make his debut for the Clippers soon
Manchester United has no plans to sack their head coach Football news Yesterday, 15:50 Manchester United has no plans to sack their head coach
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:49 Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award Football news Today, 01:43 Surprising, but true. Ten Hag is Manchester United's best coach since Ferguson Football news Today, 01:34 Why doesn't Mbappe win the Ballon d'Or yet? Answer provided by Luis Enrique Tennis news Today, 01:28 WTA Finals 2023. Pegula convincingly defeated Sakkari, match Sabalenka – Rybakina was interrupted Football news Today, 01:24 Arsene Wenger told which top clubs in Spain were “hunting” for him Football news Today, 01:20 "This may seem surprising". Bellingham shared an interesting detail about his childhood Football news Today, 01:08 There was a coaching resignation in the German championship Football news Today, 00:44 Neymar successfully underwent surgery and showed photos from the hospital Tennis news Yesterday, 18:09 Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters Football news Yesterday, 17:57 Ajax won their first match since August
Sport Predictions
Football Today Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Bologna vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Las Palmas vs Atlético prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Eibar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Leicester vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today PSG vs Montpellier prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023