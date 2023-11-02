The coach of the Spanish national team may join the coaching staff of Milwaukee

The head coach of the Spanish national basketball team, Sergio Scariolo, may join the coaching staff of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, as reported by SuperBasket.

Scariolo had previously worked with Milwaukee's coach, Griffin, from 2018 to 2021 in the coaching staff of Nick Nurse's Toronto Raptors. Notably, Sergio Scariolo was released from his position as head coach of Virtus Bologna in mid-September. He had been leading the team since 2021.

The reason for his departure was his critical comments about the management's actions during the off-season. When asked about the team's roster, he replied that the office was responsible for player recruitment.

Sergio had coached the Spanish national team from 2009 to 2012 and has been leading it again after his second stint starting in 2015. He is a four-time European champion and a world champion.

It's worth noting that Terry Stotts left his role as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks. He returned to coaching this summer after a two-year hiatus, joining the staff of Adrian Griffin. Stotts served as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers for nine years, leading the team to the play-offs for eight consecutive seasons before leaving in 2021.