The club of Ronaldo may buy Griezmann

"Al-Nassr," the club for which Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo plays, is reportedly interested in signing forward Antoine Griezmann from "Atletico" and the French national team, according to Foot Mercato.

According to the source, the Saudi club is considering acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. The club representatives have already held preliminary negotiations with the Frenchman's agent. The release clause in the player's contract is set at €25 million.

In the recently concluded season, 32-year-old Griezmann played 48 matches for "Atletico" in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing 19 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.