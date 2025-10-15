The choice is made! Moses Itauma gets a mandatory challenger

The young Englishman faces a highly experienced opponent.

A serious challenge awaits Itauma.

Details: It was announced today that 20-year-old English boxer Moses Itauma has been assigned a mandatory challenger in the form of 44-year-old Kubrat Pulev for the WBA title bout.

The parties have 30 days to negotiate the fight and settle all financial and legal matters. If an agreement is not reached within this period, a purse bid will be held.

Earlier, speculation in the media suggested that Itauma might face Oleksandr Usyk, but as we can see, that matchup won't happen in the near future—if at all.

This year, Itauma has already fought twice: against American Mike Balogun and fellow Briton Dillian Whyte, securing quick knockout victories in the opening rounds of both bouts.

Currently, the 20-year-old Itauma sits atop the WBA rankings.

