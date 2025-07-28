The choice is made! Al-Ettifaq close to signing Relebohile Mofokeng
The deal is just a step away from completion.
Football news Today, 15:29Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
The South African wonderkid could soon be heading to Saudi Arabia.
Details: According to Al-Midan Sports, 20-year-old Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana winger Relebohile Mofokeng is on the verge of a move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq.
At this stage, the specifics of the deal remain behind closed doors, but sources say signatures will be put to paper very soon, bringing Mofokeng's transfer saga to an end.
Previously, Mofokeng’s father stated that he did not want his son to remain in the Betway Championship, and a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia may only strengthen that desire.
Last season, Mofokeng featured in 49 matches for the Pirates, netting 12 goals and providing 15 assists. His market value is estimated at €1.6 million.
