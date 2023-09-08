The case of Rubiales. The prosecutor's office filed a complaint with the National Court of Spain

The Spanish Prosecutor's Office filed a complaint with the National Court regarding the Rubiales case, reports Marka.

A few days ago, Spanish soccer player Jennifer Hermoso testified against Rubiales regarding the kiss without her permission. Currently, the prosecutor's office has submitted a complaint to the National Court with a request to investigate a crime of a sexual nature.

The Ministry of Public Affairs believes that the actions of Rubiales were not consensual, therefore, it may constitute a crime of a sexual nature and the pressure that Jennifer Hermosa's entourage suffered after this act from the president of the Spanish Football Federation. Prosecutors opened a case against Rubiales after Hermoso testified. The court must now determine whether or not to open criminal proceedings.

The complaint also alleges that the president of the Federation and his entourage pressured Hermoso to approve the act, which was carried out against her will. The prosecutor's office calls on the court to collect all the statements from both sides and, when all the information is collected, to allow the complaint to be resolved.