The British duo of Evans and Murray advances to the next round of the Olympic tennis tournament

In the doubles draw of the 2024 Olympic tennis tournament, the British team of Daniel Evans and Andy Murray faced the Belgian duo of Sander Gillé and Joran Vliegen.

The British pair started strongly, taking the first set 6-3. In the second set, Team Britain had the chance to close out the match but missed the opportunity. The set went to a tiebreak, which the Belgian team won 10-8.

The outcome was decided in the third set. This time, Evans and Murray secured their victory, defeating their opponents 11-9 and advancing to the quarterfinals.

Evans/Murray - Gillé/Vliegen - 2:1 (6:3, 6:7, 11:9)