"The boy is unhappy": Riveiro comments on Saleng's situation last season

Although José Riveiro spent three seasons at Orlando Pirates before leaving the club after the last campaign, he has now opened up about the situation involving Saleng.

Details: The Spanish tactician admitted that the decision-making period was unusual and suggested that it raised broader questions about Saleng’s mental and emotional state, and whether he truly wanted to play.

Quote: "Knowing Saleng as we do, we know what he’s capable of – always ready to play, always ready to train, always delivering incredible performances.

And then we had this strange break, a strange match against MaGesa in the Black Label Cup. You could see the boy was unhappy, he just wasn’t himself," Riveiro commented.

He added that Saleng wasn’t really present and that it simply didn’t look like him.

Reminder: Recently, Orlando Pirates defeated Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarterfinal to book a spot in the semifinals. There, they’ll face Mamelodi Sundowns. In the other semifinal, last season’s finalists Stellenbosch will take on Sekhukhune United.