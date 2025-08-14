The BMW Championship golf tournament in the US was suspended due to weather conditions

The resumption of the event remains unknown.

Details: The BMW Championship teed off today, but play was halted due to deteriorating weather at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland.

Strong winds and heavy rain made it impossible to continue the round, prompting officials to announce a suspension until the weather improves.

This is the second leg of the FedExCup playoffs following the St. Jude Championship. Only the top 50 players from the previous tournament qualify for this stage; just the top 30 will advance to the final Tour Championship.

Thursday weather forecast for the BMW Championship pic.twitter.com/NoQ398V8Mv — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) August 14, 2025

The first round of the BMW Championship has been suspended due to a dangerous weather situation at 2:35 p.m. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) August 14, 2025

Reminder: The playoff round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship was also suspended. Find out why