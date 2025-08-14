The BMW Championship golf tournament in the US was suspended due to weather conditions
Bad weather shakes up the schedule.
Golf News Today, 15:20Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images
The resumption of the event remains unknown.
Details: The BMW Championship teed off today, but play was halted due to deteriorating weather at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland.
Strong winds and heavy rain made it impossible to continue the round, prompting officials to announce a suspension until the weather improves.
This is the second leg of the FedExCup playoffs following the St. Jude Championship. Only the top 50 players from the previous tournament qualify for this stage; just the top 30 will advance to the final Tour Championship.
