The big return! Official: Rafa Benítez is the new head coach of Panathinaikos

The decorated Spanish manager is back in the coaching game.
Football news Today, 04:40
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The Greek club has officially announced the appointment of Benítez.

Details: Today, the official Panathinaikos page on social network X announced that 65-year-old Spanish manager Rafael Benítez has been named the new head coach of the team.

At this moment, the details and duration of the contract remain undisclosed. Benítez replaces Christos Kontis and will now officially take charge of the Greek club.

Throughout his career, Benítez has managed clubs such as Real Valladolid, Osasuna, Tenerife, Valencia, Liverpool, Inter, Chelsea, Napoli, Real Madrid, Newcastle, Dalian Pro, Everton, and Celta.

Benítez's most recent job was with Spanish side Celta, which he left in 2024.

Benítez's main achievements as a manager include winning the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup with Liverpool, the Europa League with Chelsea, and triumphing at the FIFA Club World Cup with Inter.

Reminder: Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos Europa League match postponed again!

