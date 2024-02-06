The biathlon World Championships 2024 stadium has been closed due to damage

The stadium in Nové Město, Czech Republic, has been temporarily closed due to damage, as reported by NRK.

Scheduled to begin on Wednesday, February 7th, the 2024 Biathlon World Championships in the Czech Republic have faced a setback with the closure of the Nové Město stadium due to damage. The decision to close the stadium was made on February 5th, prohibiting athletes from training on the premises.

Sources indicate that the track has been affected by rains and winds. Banners were blown away by the wind, snow melted, and debris litters the slopes. From February 7th to 18th, the World Biathlon Championships races are still set to take place on the track.

The Biathlon Stadium "Vysočina Arena" is located a half-hour walk from the city center at an elevation of 625 meters above sea level. The competitions will feature 12 disciplines, including the individual race, sprint, pursuit race, mass start, relay, single mixed relay, and mixed relay.