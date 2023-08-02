RU RU
Main News The best scorer of the championship of Ukraine is one step away from the new club

The best scorer of the championship of Ukraine is one step away from the new club

Football news Today, 03:00
The best scorer of the championship of Ukraine is one step away from the new club

Ukrainian forward "Dnipro-1" Artem Dovbyk is getting closer to leaving the championship of Ukraine.

As the journalist of the Catalan edition of SER Nil Sola said on Twitter, his transfer to the Spanish Girona will take place in the near future.

According to the journalist, the transfer is at the final stage.

It is expected that the La Liga team will pay Dnipro-1 about 7 million euros. The Danish Midtjylland, which owns 50% of the rights to the player of the Ukrainian national team, will receive exactly the same amount.

After the deal is completed, the Catalan club will own more than 50% of the player's rights.

Recall that yesterday the Ukrainian played in the return match of the second round of the Champions League qualification against Panathinaikos. In this meeting, Dovbyk scored a bright goal, but this did not save his team from relegation from the tournament. The meeting, held in Athens, ended with a score of 2:2, while in a nominal home match Dnipro-1 lost with a score of 1:3.

Last season, Dovbyk became the top scorer of the Ukrainian championship.

