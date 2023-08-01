The best scorer of the championship of Ukraine can move to Spain

RU RU
Football news Today, 04:00
Forward of the Ukrainian "Dnepr-1" Artem Dovbyk can change his job.

As the Spanish press writes, the best scorer of the last season of the championship of Ukraine is close to continuing his career in the championship of Spain.

According to the source, Girona is actively interested in the player of the Ukrainian national team, which sees him as a potential replacement for Tati Castellanos.

At the same time, the amount of the potential transaction has not yet been reported. Also unknown are the details of the contract that will be offered to the famous player.

Recall that in the last draw of the Ukrainian Premier League Dovbyk scored 24 goals in 30 matches. He plays for the team from Dnipro in 2020, and his contract with the club runs until 2025.

As for Girona, the team finished tenth in the Spanish league table last season with 49 points. On August 12, in the match of the first round of the national championship, she will play against Real Sociedad.

Interestingly, one Ukrainian is already playing in Girona. We are talking about one of the leaders of the Ukrainian national team Viktor Tsigankov.

Yasmine Green
