The Bayern rookie feels a lot of pressure at his new club

Harry Kane, who moved to Bayern Munich this summer, said he feels incredible pressure at his new club, The Independent reports.

However, despite this, the English forward is relishing the pressure. It consists in the fact that Bayern need to win convincingly in every match of the Bundesliga. This is not at all what happened in Tottenham, where even two matches without victories were not considered a disaster.

Kane said Bayern have a feeling they need to win every match with a crushing score. Even after the 3:1 and 4:0 victories, there was still some dissatisfaction with the way they played. In his opinion, this is an integral part of such a big club. They have made a good start to the new Bundesliga season and Hari likes that feeling.

Also, Kane said that he was sad to watch his peers from England win titles. This became the main reason for his departure from Tottenham. He also emphasized that the EPL record for scored goals was never a priority. Kane added that he continues to follow Tottenham and wishes the team success.