The Atletico player is moving to a club in Saudi Arabia

Atletico Madrid midfielder Yannick Ferreira Carrasco has arrived in Saudi Arabia, reports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 30-year-old football player came to Saudi Arabia to be represented as a player of the Al-Shahab football club. Romano writes that all documents have already been signed, Carrasco has passed a medical examination, signed a contract for three seasons and will become a player of the Saudi team. Atlético, in turn, will receive about 15 million euros for this transfer.

We will remind that Yannick Ferreira Carrasco started his professional career in Monaco. For the French team, he spent three seasons and took part in 81 matches, after which he moved to Atlético Madrid. Initially, the Belgian spent three seasons in Madrid, then went to the Dalian Pro club in China for two years. However, in 2019 he returned to Atlético again. In total, during this time, the 30-year-old midfielder played 124 matches for Madrid and scored 23 goals. To his credit, he won the Europa League in the 2017-2018 season and the championship in La Liga 2020-2021. Also, in the 2015-2016 season, he played in the final of the Champions League, where Atlético lost to Real in the post-match penalty shootout.

