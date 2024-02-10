The Asian Cup final and the battle for third place at the AFCON. Schedule of main events of the day

Today, on Saturday, February 10th, we anticipate a plethora of captivating sporting events. Firstly, it is noteworthy that the final match of the 2023 Asian Cup will take place in Qatar, where the hosts, also the reigning continental champions, will clash with Jordan.

At the 2023 African Cup of Nations, the match for third place will see the teams of South Africa and DR Congo compete.

Additionally, today marks the commencement of the 24th round of English Premier League matches and the continuation of fixtures in other top European leagues. Among the day's premier showdowns is the clash of leaders in Spain between Real Madrid and Girona. In Italy, Roma's newly-appointed coach, Daniele De Rossi, will face his first significant challenge against Inter Milan.

Dailysports has prepared the schedule for the most significant events of the day. Please note that the start times are indicated in Central European Time.

Football

African Cup of Nations 2023, third-place match

21:00 South Africa vs. DR Congo

Asian Cup 2023, final

16:00 Jordan vs. Qatar

Premier League, 24th round

13:30 Manchester City vs. Everton

16:00 Wolves vs. Brentford

16:00 Liverpool vs. Burnley

16:00 Luton vs. Sheffield United

16:00 Tottenham vs. Brighton

16:00 Fulham vs. Bournemouth

18:30 Nottingham vs. Newcastle United

La Liga, 24th round

14:00 Alaves vs. Villarreal

16:15 Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna

18:30 Real Madrid vs. Girona

21:00 Las Palmas vs. Valencia

Serie A, 24th round

15:00 Cagliari vs. Lazio

18:00 Roma vs. Inter

20:45 Sassuolo vs. Torino

Bundesliga, 21st round

15:30 Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bochum

15:30 Augsburg vs. RB Leipzig

15:30 Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Darmstadt

15:30 Werder Bremen vs. Heidenheim

15:30 Union Berlin vs. Wolfsburg

18:30 Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich

Ligue 1, 21st round

17:00 Lens vs. Strasbourg

21:00 PSG vs. Lille

Hockey

Beijer Hockey Games

12:00 Switzerland vs. Czech Republic

16:00 Sweden vs. Finland

Biathlon

World Championships

17:05 Men's Sprint (10 km)

MMA

UFC Fight Night 236