The Asian Cup final and the battle for third place at the AFCON. Schedule of main events of the day
Today, on Saturday, February 10th, we anticipate a plethora of captivating sporting events. Firstly, it is noteworthy that the final match of the 2023 Asian Cup will take place in Qatar, where the hosts, also the reigning continental champions, will clash with Jordan.
At the 2023 African Cup of Nations, the match for third place will see the teams of South Africa and DR Congo compete.
Additionally, today marks the commencement of the 24th round of English Premier League matches and the continuation of fixtures in other top European leagues. Among the day's premier showdowns is the clash of leaders in Spain between Real Madrid and Girona. In Italy, Roma's newly-appointed coach, Daniele De Rossi, will face his first significant challenge against Inter Milan.
Dailysports has prepared the schedule for the most significant events of the day. Please note that the start times are indicated in Central European Time.
Football
African Cup of Nations 2023, third-place match
- 21:00 South Africa vs. DR Congo
Asian Cup 2023, final
- 16:00 Jordan vs. Qatar
Premier League, 24th round
- 13:30 Manchester City vs. Everton
- 16:00 Wolves vs. Brentford
- 16:00 Liverpool vs. Burnley
- 16:00 Luton vs. Sheffield United
- 16:00 Tottenham vs. Brighton
- 16:00 Fulham vs. Bournemouth
- 18:30 Nottingham vs. Newcastle United
La Liga, 24th round
- 14:00 Alaves vs. Villarreal
- 16:15 Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna
- 18:30 Real Madrid vs. Girona
- 21:00 Las Palmas vs. Valencia
Serie A, 24th round
- 15:00 Cagliari vs. Lazio
- 18:00 Roma vs. Inter
- 20:45 Sassuolo vs. Torino
Bundesliga, 21st round
- 15:30 Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bochum
- 15:30 Augsburg vs. RB Leipzig
- 15:30 Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Darmstadt
- 15:30 Werder Bremen vs. Heidenheim
- 15:30 Union Berlin vs. Wolfsburg
- 18:30 Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich
Ligue 1, 21st round
- 17:00 Lens vs. Strasbourg
- 21:00 PSG vs. Lille
Hockey
Beijer Hockey Games
- 12:00 Switzerland vs. Czech Republic
- 16:00 Sweden vs. Finland
Biathlon
World Championships
- 17:05 Men's Sprint (10 km)
MMA
UFC Fight Night 236
- 3:00 (February 11) Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili
- 3:30 (February 11) Jack Hermansson vs. Joseph Pyfer