The Argentine Coach Thriving at Orlando City Reveals the Challenges of Leading in MLS

Martín Perelman transitioned from Argentine lower divisions to a flourishing career in the United States. He now serves as assistant coach to Oscar Pareja at Orlando City, and in an interview with La Nación shared insights about the demands of coaching in MLS, a league he praised for its exceptional infrastructure and high standards.

Perelman, who holds a degree in Psychology earned during his playing days at Argentino de Merlo, emphasized that the MLS environment allows coaches to fully concentrate on their fieldwork. “Here you really focus on coaching; everything else is taken care of,” he said.

Asked about the growing football culture in the U.S., Perelman noted that while the clubs lack the deep historical roots of European and South American teams, fan loyalty and passion are on the rise, with packed stadiums becoming increasingly common. However, he stressed that the pressure to win remains intense.

Discussing the rivalry with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, Perelman called the experience “wonderful” but made clear his professional commitment: “The desire to beat Inter Miami is always supreme,” he stated.

Having honed his craft in Argentina’s lower leagues, Perelman also reflected on the role of Psychology in sports, expressing disappointment that psychologists have not been fully integrated into Argentine football.

Currently, he has no immediate plans to become a head coach again: “Right now, my goal is to be the best assistant coach in MLS,” he concluded.