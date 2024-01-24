The AlphaTauri F1 team has changed its name again

In the upcoming season, Scuderia AlphaTauri will be competing under a new name – Visa Cash App RB.

This marks the fourth instance where the team, essentially the counterpart to Red Bull, undergoes a name change. They commenced as Minardi, persisted as Toro Rosso, and for the last four years, have been competing under the moniker AlphaTauri.

4 years and countless memories. thank you for being a part of our journey ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9jClShjubk — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) January 23, 2024

The unveiling of the new team is officially scheduled for February 8th in Las Vegas.

Previously, the Red Bull company officially registered the brand name, trademark, and logo for Racing Bulls. Apparently, this is how one can decipher the RB in the new appellation.