The Algerian national team player has returned to Milan with an injury following the AFCON

The midfielder of the Algerian national team Ismael Bennacer has returned to Milan with an injury after the Africa Cup of Nations.

According to Sky Sport Italia, a medical examination revealed a muscular injury in the player. Bennacer will definitely be unable to assist the Rossoneri in the match against Bologna on January 27.

Bennacer played in the first match for the Algerian national team in the Africa Cup of Nations, but he missed the remaining two group stage matches due to the injury.

Stefano Pioli will be without several players in the upcoming match. Samuel Chukwueze is still participating in the Africa Cup of Nations, while injuries sideline Mattio Caldara, Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori, Pierre Kalulu, and Tommaso Pobega.

Milan currently occupies the third position in the Serie A standings with 45 points after 21 rounds.