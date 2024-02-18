The AFCON winner made a splendid comeback to the EPL, contributing to his team overwhelming victory

The Africa Cup of Nations winner, Simon Adingra, representing the Ivorian national team, made his first appearance for Brighton in the Premier League since December.

In his very first game back from the AFCON, the Ivorian scored two goals against Sheffield United, contributing significantly to Brighton's overwhelming 5:0 victory.

AFCON winner Simon Adingra returns to score twice on his first game back for Brighton ✨ pic.twitter.com/0sLFe1eKWj — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 18, 2024

Prior to today, Adingra's last participation in a Premier League match was on December 21st, when Brighton drew against Crystal Palace (1:1).

During the Africa Cup of Nations, the talented 22-year-old played in five out of seven possible matches, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Brighton currently occupies the seventh position in the Premier League table, with 38 points under the management of Roberto De Zerbi.