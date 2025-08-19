Thank you for everything, legend! Iconic futsal player Ricardinho announces retirement

The great player has decided to hang up his boots.

Details: Today, legendary Portugal futsal star Ricardinho announced on his Instagram page that he is bringing his professional career to a close.

Ricardinho etched his name in futsal history with his dazzling play and unwavering commitment to the sport.

Throughout his career, he captured three Champions League titles and 15 national league crowns: six in Spain, five in Portugal, two in Japan, and one each in France and Latvia.

His trophy cabinet also includes four Portuguese Cups and three Super Cups, as well as three Spanish Cups and three Spanish Super Cups, plus the Royal Cup.

Ricardinho was named the world’s best futsal player six times, cementing his status as one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.

During his illustrious career, Ricardinho starred for clubs such as Benfica, Nagoya, CSKA, Inter Movistar, ACCS, Pendekar, Riga, and Ecocity Genzano.

Reminder: Donald Trump received a signed Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal national team shirt