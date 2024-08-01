Terrible news. Former Leicester head coach has died aged 60

Tragic news has emerged from Leicester today.

Unfortunately, former Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has passed away at the age of 60. Shakespeare had been battling an aggressive form of cancer over the past year, but sadly, the treatment was unsuccessful.

An official statement says that Shakespeare passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Shakespeare was an assistant to Claudio Ranieri during the legendary 2015/16 season, which ended with Leicester City's sensational Premier League title win.

After Ranieri's dismissal, Shakespeare took over as manager and led Leicester to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. In recent years, Shakespeare had been assisting Dean Smith at Aston Villa, Norwich, and Leicester.