A Fortuna Düsseldorf player has tragically died. The club has been declared in mourning

Fortuna Düsseldorf U-17 footballer Newton Opoku-Mensah has died following an accident.

The accident happened while the young player was swimming in the Duisburg lake on Tuesday evening, he later died in hospital.

The entire German club is shocked and in mourning. Training and matches of all youth teams from U9 to U19 have been suspended until further notice. Fortuna expressed condolences on behalf of the club to the relatives, the entire U17 team and the youth centre staff.

"We are deeply shocked and cannot believe this news. Newton was a young man who lived his dream and he died far too soon. Our condolences and deepest sympathy to Newton's family and relatives, as well as all teammates and the entire team at our youth centre," the club said in a club statement.

Earlier, it was reported that the African national team player died after suffering a heart attack.